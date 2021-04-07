Lawmaker panel advances two anti-abortion bills to Senate

“We have to have the hammer of the misdemeanor” because otherwise a worker at a university healthcare office might still tell a student where they could obtain an abortion, Skaug said.

The committee sent a second bill attempting to dissuade women whose fetuses have been diagnosed with Down syndrome from getting abortions to the full Senate with a recommendation that it pass.

Bill sponsor Rep. Kevin Andrus said it was intended to make sure women know about all the support services, treatment and care options that are available to families with children with Down syndrome to help them feel more confident in carrying the pregnancy to term.

Opponents pointed out that Andrus and other supporters failed to consult with disability rights groups and Down syndrome support organizations before introducing the legislation. Those groups — including the Idaho Council on Developmental Disabilities — don't support the bill, in part because they said the information should be provided to women when the diagnosis is made, not after they have already decided to obtain an abortion.

Andrus acknowledged the issue but said changing the bill would have taken too much work.