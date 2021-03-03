 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lawmaker pitches constitutional rules for trans athletes
View Comments
AP

Lawmaker pitches constitutional rules for trans athletes

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Transgender student athletes would be required to compete on teams that match the sex on their birth certificate under a proposed amendment to the Missouri Constitution debated in a House committee hearing Wednesday.

Republican sponsor Rep. Chuck Basye, of Rocheport, on Wednesday said transgender girls have an unfair physical advantage and said allowing them to play on girls teams could mean other girls miss out on athletic scholarships.

“If we allow transgender folks, it’s discriminating against young girls,” Basye said.

Basye said he became concerned about which teams transgender children compete on after hearing about transgender athletes in Connecticut.

Between 2017 and 2019, transgender sprinters Terry Miller and Andraya Yearwood, of Connecticut, combined to win 15 championship races. Their success prompted a lawsuit by four cisgender girls, meaning girls whose gender identity matches the gender they were identified as having at birth.

One of those girls, Chelsea Mitchell, defeated Terry Miller -- the faster of the two trans sprinters -- in their final two races in February 2020.

Republican lawmakers trying to limit which teams transgender students can play on often cite the Connecticut athletes. Other examples are rare.

Chase Strangio, a transgender-rights attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union, said he's not aware of any transgender athletes who competed in high school and won athletic scholarships.

Basye said he hasn't had many conversations with transgender children and families about the issue. He said Wednesday was the first day transgender-rights advocates came to his office to talk to him about it, but he didn't have time to meet with them yet.

Transgender children, parents and transgender-rights advocates sometimes cried as they asked lawmakers not to advance the proposal.

Corey Hyman, a 15-year-old transgender boy from St. Charles, said "being socially accepted by your peers is just as important as getting your physical transition needs met”.

“If you saw me, someone with a mustache, on the girls team during a game, you'd probably be thrown off," he told lawmakers.

Several parents pointed to Missouri’s current public high school sports rules, which already prohibit transgender girls from competing on girls teams unless they’ve undergone at least a year of hormone therapy and continue taking medication to maintain their hormone levels.

The Missouri State High School Activities Association requires transgender athletes to apply and submit documentation of medical care in order to compete as the gender they identify with.

If approved by the Republican-led Legislature, the proposed constitutional amendment would go before voters in 2022.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
COVID-19 bill must drop minimum wage hike, arbiter decides
National Politics

COVID-19 bill must drop minimum wage hike, arbiter decides

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate parliamentarian dealt a potentially lethal blow Thursday to Democrats’ drive to hike the minimum wage, deciding that the cherished progressive goal must fall from a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill the party is trying to speed through Congress, Senate Democratic aides said.

+8
Biden vows enough vaccine for all US adults by end of May
National Politics

Biden vows enough vaccine for all US adults by end of May

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Tuesday the U.S. expects to take delivery of enough coronavirus vaccine for all adults by the end of May — two months earlier than anticipated — and he pushed states to get at least one shot into the arms of teachers by the end of March to hasten school reopenings.

+10
Biden team readies wider economic package after virus relief
National Politics

Biden team readies wider economic package after virus relief

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Looking beyond the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, President Joe Biden and lawmakers are laying the groundwork for another top legislative priority — a long-sought boost to the nation's roads, bridges and other infrastructure that could run into Republican resistance to a hefty price tag.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News