Lawmaker pitches constitutional rules for trans athletes

Chase Strangio, a transgender-rights attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union, said he's not aware of any transgender athletes who competed in high school and won athletic scholarships.

Basye said he hasn't had many conversations with transgender children and families about the issue. He said Wednesday was the first day transgender-rights advocates came to his office to talk to him about it, but he didn't have time to meet with them yet.

Transgender children, parents and transgender-rights advocates sometimes cried as they asked lawmakers not to advance the proposal.

Corey Hyman, a 15-year-old transgender boy from St. Charles, said "being socially accepted by your peers is just as important as getting your physical transition needs met”.

“If you saw me, someone with a mustache, on the girls team during a game, you'd probably be thrown off," he told lawmakers.

Several parents pointed to Missouri’s current public high school sports rules, which already prohibit transgender girls from competing on girls teams unless they’ve undergone at least a year of hormone therapy and continue taking medication to maintain their hormone levels.