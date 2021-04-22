Lawmaker says harassment by colleague was 'unacceptable'

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker who says she was subjected to sexual harassment by Rep. Brad Witt, D-Clatskanie, said he responded inappropriately when she asked him to support a bill.

“I asked for a yes vote,” Rep. Vikki Breese Iverson of Prineville told the Central Oregon Daily News. “He responded with some questions. I responded to his questions. He interjected with, going out for a beer, going out for dinner, dot dot dot. I continued to ignore those and just give the answers to the questions he had asked, and the last text that came through was just unacceptable.”

Breese’s comments to the news outlet provided more detail about the exchanges she says prompted her to file a complaint with the Legislative Equity Office. Breese Iverson has asked that House Speaker Tina Kotek remove Witt from the three legislative committees they both serve on.

Kotek’s office said Tuesday she was setting up a meeting with the legislative equity officer, who fields harassment complaints.