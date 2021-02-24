Lawmaker seeks harsher penalties for riots, defunding police

The bill would also create the crime of assault against a first responder, making it a felony to injure a first responder during a riot or to spit or throw bodily fluids on a first responder. Repeat offenses of obstructing traffic with sit-ins and marches would also become a felony.

It would also prohibit giving state money to local governments that defund their police department.

The bill drew sharp criticism from some Black lawmakers

“What this bill is trying to simply do is shut folks’ mouths,” Sen. Rodger Smitherman, D-Birmingham, said.

“Black Lives Matter protesting out in the street, they want to snatch them up, throw them in a paddy wagon, charge them, keep them 48 hours before they can go before the judge and then find them guilty,” Smitherman said.

Rep. Chris England, who also chairs the Alabama Democratic Party, said violence and property damage should be condemned in the strongest terms, but he said there is frustration that the underlying issues that led to the protests have not been given any consideration. Floyd died after a police officer put his knee on his neck for several minutes.

“We want the same sort of condemnation that we all give to violence and rioting to some of the underlying issues,” England, D-Tuscaloosa, said.

