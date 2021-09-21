Lawmaker seeks permanent funding for full-day kindergarten

On the final day of this year's regular session, the Republican-led legislature allocated $140 million in state funds to pay for full-day kindergarten. The expenditure only covered the current school year. It was first added and later removed from a contentious measure allowing public tax credits — in the form of scholarship tax credits — to support private school tuition. That legislation is currently being challenged in court. The extra state funding for kindergarten reemerged in another bill that overwhelmingly passed the legislature.

By having the state cover the entire tab for full-day kindergarten, the goal is to eliminate “any opportunity gaps” and help children reach their full potential, Tipton said.

“That starts with creating clear, affordable pathways for learners to grow and succeed," he said. "Not only is kindergarten their first classroom experience, but the concepts taught pave the way for a lot of basic skills each of us uses in everyday life.”

The full state funding commitment for kindergarten would free up money for local districts to assist children who have fallen behind during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tipton said.

Tipton's proposal will compete with a multitude of other spending proposals next year when lawmakers craft the state's next budget.

On the federal level, President Joe Biden has included universal pre-kindergarten as part of his proposed investments in families and education — a massive package being considered in Congress.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0