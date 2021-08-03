Lawmaker seeks probe after Maricopa County rejects subpoena

PHOENIX (AP) — A top Arizona lawmaker asked state Attorney General Mark Brnovich on Tuesday to investigate whether Maricopa County is breaking the law by refusing to comply with subpoenas for records related to the 2020 election.

Majority Whip Sonny Borrelli of Lake Havasu City, the No. 3 Republican in the Senate, filed his complaint under Senate Bill 1487. The 5-year-old law allows any lawmaker to demand an investigation of “any ordinance, regulation, order or other official action” taken by a local government that may conflict with state law.

Brnovich has 30 days to review the complaint. If he finds a violation, the county could face a loss of funding if the problem is not rectified.

The Republican-controlled Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has been at increasingly tense odds with Senate GOP leaders over the 2020 election. As former President Donald Trump looked for reasons to overturn the election results late last year, top senators issued subpoenas for all 2020 ballots, the machines that counted them and other data in the state's most populated county.