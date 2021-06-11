Lawmaker seeks State Police investigation after gun threat

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Shreveport lawmaker has asked Louisiana State Police to investigate whether a colleague's threat of gun violence against him on the House floor warrants criminal charges.

Republican Rep. Alan Seabaugh told The Advocate on Friday that he filed the complaint with law enforcement shortly after the Wednesday altercation with Rep. Malinda White, a Bogalusa Democrat.

Seabaugh claims White violently grabbed him by the arm and, as she was dragged off the floor by a colleague, shouted that she would “finish” their disagreement by getting her gun. The pair of lawmakers were involved in a heated conversation over language in domestic abuse legislation sponsored by White, which didn't gain final passage.

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore confirmed that law enforcement was investigating the encounter. The State Police is collecting statements from lawmakers.

Seabaugh said White is “clearly guilty” of simple battery and should also be charged for threatening a public official.