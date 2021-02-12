Lawmaker told that State House complex security under review

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Pubic Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck told a state lawmaker that security improvements are being considered for the Cross Office Building, which is connected by tunnel to the Maine State House.

Sauschuck wrote Thursday in response to concerns voiced by Rep. Michele Meyer, an Eliot Democrat, who had an unsettling encounter nearly two years ago with a man who’s now charged with trying to storm the U.S. Capitol.

Meyer said the man, Kyle Fitzsimons, blocked her car in a parking space and asked her how she planned to vote on a gun safety bill. Two weeks later, he called out to her at the State House, where he attended a hearing on the bill, she wrote. The incidents happened in 2019.

There are security checks and metal detectors at the State House entrance, but that has not been the case at the Cross Office Building where committees meet and several state agencies are located. Until recently, there were no checkpoints in the Cross building, but a metal detector was set up during recent concerns about election-related protests.