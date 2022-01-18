 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Lawmaker wants flags at half-staff once yearly for abortions

  • 0

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A panel of lawmakers has introduced a resolution that would have flags flown at half staff one day a year in recognition of abortions that have been performed since the medical procedure became legal nearly 50 years ago.

The bill from Rep. Barbara Ehardt, a Republican from Idaho Falls, would designate Jan. 22 as the “Day of Tears.” The concept comes from a Virginia-based anti-abortion organization of the same name, which seeks to get similar legislation passed in every state.

Ehardt told the House State Affairs Committee on Tuesday that said “Day of Tears” resolutions are also being introduced this year in Ohio, Tennessee, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Mississippi and South Carolina.

“This resolution seeks to honor and help us remember those that have passed on,” Ehardt said. “It is another way to remind us of a wrong that we have an opportunity coming up hopefully in the next six months to make right.”

The U.S. Supreme Court has a 6-3 conservative majority and has signaled that it may overturn its landmark ruling in Roe v. Wade in a lawsuit out of Mississippi. That decision is expected later this year.

People are also reading…

The Idaho House committee agreed on a voice vote to introduce the resolution. It was introduced Monday in a Senate committee.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

In Washington, a day of snapshots of divisions and futility

In Washington, a day of snapshots of divisions and futility

WASHINGTON (AP) — There was a closed-door huddle by an embattled President Joe Biden with his own party's senators, apparently for naught. An eyebrow-raising speech on the Senate floor by a recalcitrant Democrat. And a defiant news conference by the top House Republican.

Russia denies looking for pretext to invade Ukraine

Russia denies looking for pretext to invade Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's top diplomat angrily rejected U.S. allegations that Moscow was preparing a pretext to invade Ukraine, as Russian troops that are amassed near the Ukraine border launched more drills Monday.

Biden challenges Senate on voting: 'Tired of being quiet!'

Biden challenges Senate on voting: 'Tired of being quiet!'

ATLANTA (AP) — Pounding his hand for emphasis, President Joe Biden challenged senators Tuesday to “stand against voter suppression” by changing Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation that Republicans are blocking from debate and votes.

Legal risks in sedition conspiracy case against Oath Keepers

Legal risks in sedition conspiracy case against Oath Keepers

The seditious conspiracy case against members and associates of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group marks the boldest attempt so far by the government to prosecute those who attacked the U.S. Capitol, but invoking the rarely used charge carries considerable risks.

Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills

Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills

WASHINGTON (AP) — All but conceding defeat, President Joe Biden said Thursday he’s now unsure the Democrats' major elections and voting rights legislation can pass Congress this year. He spoke at the Capitol after a key fellow Democrat, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, dramatically announced her refusal to go along with changing Senate rules to muscle the bill past a Republican filibuster.

Headed to disaster? US, Russia harden stances in talks

Headed to disaster? US, Russia harden stances in talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The failure of last week’s high-stakes diplomatic meetings to resolve escalating tensions over Ukraine has put Russia, the United States and its European allies in uncharted post-Cold War territory, posing significant challenges for the main players to avoid an outright and potentially disastrous confrontation.

Ex-hedge fund CEO enters topsy-turvy Senate GOP primary race

Ex-hedge fund CEO enters topsy-turvy Senate GOP primary race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — After several months of positioning himself to run, ex-hedge fund CEO David McCormick is entering Pennsylvania's campaign for U.S. Senate, bringing a glittering resume and high-level connections across government, finance and politics to a topsy-turvy GOP primary field in one of the nation's premier contests.

Subpoena GOP leader McCarthy? Big decision for Jan. 6 panel

Subpoena GOP leader McCarthy? Big decision for Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s refusal to provide information to a bipartisan House committee about his call with then-President Donald Trump during the Capitol riot is deepening a standoff between the committee and GOP lawmakers, forcing investigators to consider whether they could subpoena one of their own.

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's how badly space affects the blood of astronauts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News