Lawmaker who shared rape accuser's name runs for new office

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho lawmaker facing criticism for publicizing the name of an intern who accused another lawmaker of rape has announced a run for lieutenant governor.

Rep. Priscilla Giddings, a three-term Republican from White Bird, declared her candidacy Friday, calling herself “Top Gun” in reference to her military service. She is currently a major in the Air Force Reserves.

“I am running for Lieutenant Governor because Idaho deserves to be represented by a proven conservative,” Giddings said in a prepared statement. “I will be a champion for limited government, a fighter for our Second Amendment rights, a tireless advocate for the unborn.”

Current Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin announced earlier this week that she was running for governor. Another Republican lawmaker, Rep. Luke Malek from Coeur d'Alene, announced in November that he is running for the lieutenant governor's post.

Critics have called for an ethics hearing for Giddings over her actions in connection with a rape investigation involving former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger of Lewiston.