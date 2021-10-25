 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Lawmaker won't face charges over alleged threatening texts

  • 0
Lawmaker won't face charges over alleged threatening texts

In this Aug. 29, 2019 photo, Democratic State Rep. Mari Manoogian speaks in Lansing, Mich. Third-term Rep. Steve Marino, a Republican, issued a statement Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, a day after second-term Democratic Rep. Mari Manoogian said his removal from two committees stemmed from their "volatile" relationship. She said she was taking steps to ensure her safety following domestic abuse, including threats of public shaming.

 David Eggert

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors will not charge a Detroit-area lawmaker after an investigation into allegations from a fellow lawmaker who said he sent her threatening text messages following their breakup.

The head of Ingham County’s sexual assault/domestic violence unit reviewed an investigative report into Harrison Township Republican Rep. Steve Marino submitted by Michigan State Police to Prosecutor Carol Siemon’s office in late September. The official denied prosecution, said Scott Hughes, a spokesman for Siemon’s office.

The prosecutor’s office did not immediately disclose its reasons for denying prosecution, The Detroit News reported.

The case is considered closed until or unless additional information or evidence is submitted, Hughes said.

Michigan State Police began investigating allegations against Marino earlier this month after Birmingham Democratic Rep. Mari Manoogian told House leadership that the 31-year-old Harrison Township Republican had sent her threatening texts. Marino was removed from his committee assignments, and the incident was reported to state police.

People are also reading…

Manoogian, 29, obtained a personal protection order against Marino shortly after reporting the incident to state police. Marino has not been on the House floor since and now needs an escort if he wishes to enter the House floor or the House Office Building.

Marino has said the allegations against him amount to “character assassination.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Detroit News.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska AG: Docs can prescribe controversial COVID drugs

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's attorney general said Friday that he won't seek disciplinary action against doctors who prescribe controversial, off-label drugs to treat and prevent coronavirus infections, as long as they get informed consent from patients and don't engage in misconduct.

EXPLAINER: Will lawmakers dig into Kristi Noem, appraisers?

EXPLAINER: Will lawmakers dig into Kristi Noem, appraisers?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers will be taking a look at a state agency that has been at the center of questions about whether Gov. Kristi Noem used her influence to aid her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license.

Walz launches reelection campaign in divided Minnesota

Walz launches reelection campaign in divided Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz launched his campaign for a second term Tuesday in an increasingly divided Minnesota, saying he made the tough calls necessary to beat back the COVID-19 pandemic and revive the economy.

Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A decade ago, North Carolina Republicans redrew their legislative districts to help their party in a way that a federal court ruled illegally deprived Black voters of their right to political representation. A state court later struck down Republican-drawn maps as based on pure partisanship.

Ballot confuses financing of proposed Albuquerque stadium

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Voters in Albuquerque may be confused about how a proposed soccer stadium will be funded because the ballot measure includes inconsistent language about financing for the city’s $50 million stadium bond proposal.

White House, Dems hurriedly reworking $2 trillion Biden plan

White House, Dems hurriedly reworking $2 trillion Biden plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and Democrats are hurriedly reworking key aspects of President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion domestic policy plan, trimming the social services and climate change programs and rethinking new taxes on corporations and the wealthy to pay for a scaled-back package.

Deal on Biden's $2T plan edges closer; Harris is 'confident'

Deal on Biden's $2T plan edges closer; Harris is 'confident'

WASHINGTON (AP) — A deal within reach, President Joe Biden and Congress’ top Democrats edged close to sealing their giant domestic legislation, though the informal deadline appeared to slip as they worked to scale back the measure and determine how to pay for it.

Trump announces launch of media company, social media site

Trump announces launch of media company, social media site

NEW YORK (AP) — Nine months after being expelled from social media for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, former President Donald Trump said Wednesday he's launching a new media company with its own social media platform.

Watch Now: Related Video

Inaction on immigration: A bipartisan problem

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News