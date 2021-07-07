Lawmakers agree to meet again on juvenile crime issues

“We looked around and said, ‘If I were a judge, I’d want to know that, I’d want to know that history if I’m going to make a decision on that,’” Ritter said.

New Britain Police Chief Chris Chute said “public trust” needs to be restored in the criminal justice system. He acknowledged it's a small number of repeat juvenile offenders who are the problem, but they've become so “bold that they're broadcasting on social media about how they're driving around in stolen cars” and “bragging about the robberies they're committing and the assaults they're committing.”

“They're taking no effort to hide their behaviors. And when we arrest them, they laugh at us because they know exactly what's going to happen - nothing. We're going to release them right back out," he said during the news conference.

A 17-year-old with 13 previous arrests was recently charged in the fatal hit-and-run of a 53-year-old marathon runner in New Britain involving a stolen vehicle. Over the past four years, the teen had been arrested on a range of charges including assault with a knife, assault, robbery, reckless driving, larceny and possession of narcotics.