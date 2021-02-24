Lawmakers angry over jobless benefits aim at labor chief

Butler denies that his office is underperforming. His department said last week that it has paid benefits to more than 1.4 million weekly claims since last March, with a backlog of 80,000 claims left to be decided. The department said it was working through that backlog at a rate of 1,500 claims a day.

Butler told The Associated Press earlier this month that a chief labor officer would not accomplish anything, saying an outside appointee won’t understand the department.

“I can’t see how appointing someone with zero knowledge of what we do is going to help,” Butler said.

A former lawmaker, Butler said his department has examined cases of people who have called lawmakers to complain, but says many of them are ineligible for benefits.

“It has to do with the fact that they’re not qualified for unemployment,” Butler said, citing one case referred by a lawmaker where the employee was fired for insubordination, which makes them ineligible.