Lawmakers announce GOP-supported effort to end death penalty

“Human life is precious,” Huffman said. “It's not the role of the government to end the life of the citizens.”

Other Republican supporters of the new effort include Sens. Kristina Roegner of Hudson in northeastern Ohio, Niraj Antani of suburban Dayton, and Michael Rulli of Salem in northeastern Ohio, and House GOP Rep. Jean Schmidt of suburban Cincinnati.

Last month, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill into law banning the execution of the severely mentally ill, including killers diagnosed with schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, bipolar disorder or delusional disorder at the time of their crimes. Backers of the effort announced Thursday point to that law as an example of changing anti-capital punishment sentiment.

Republican Senate President Matt Huffman — Steve Huffman's cousin — said he is a death penalty supporter willing to allow the legislative debate.

“It’s an important criminal justice discussion, especially in light of the fact that the governor has indicated that he will not move forward with any of the executions unless the General Assembly comes back with a different way of it being done,” Matt Huffman, a Lima Republican, said Wednesday.