Lawmakers approve $13.1B budget, other bills to end session

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island lawmakers approved a $13.1 billion state budget and a host of other bills as they recessed for the summer late Thursday.

The spending plan, which cleared the state Senate on a 30-7 vote, boosts support for affordable housing, social services and education — and without any broad-based tax increases.

“This is a responsible budget that cares for Rhode Islanders today while investing in our collective future,” Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ryan Pearson, a Cumberland Democrat, said in a statement. “The actions we are taking will reduce our structural deficit, invest in our infrastructure, repay the money we used from our rainy day fund, and use the federal funding appropriately for investments like technology throughout government.”

The budget for the fiscal year that started July 1 represents $3.7 billion more in total spending than the prior year. It includes $15 million for a statewide police body camera program, adds $5.9 million beyond the governor’s proposal to help Rhode Island College address its financial difficulties, and allocates $7.7 million for the Rhode Island Promise program, which provides two years of free tuition at the Community College of Rhode Island for qualified high school graduates.