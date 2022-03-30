 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lawmakers approve funding for Kentucky State University

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers approved legislation late Wednesday night that appropriates an extra $15 million for Kentucky State University in addition to the $23 million school officials requested to stabilize the school's finances. The bill now heads to Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear's desk.

The measure, which received bipartisan votes in both chambers, also includes $1.5 million for Kentucky’s Council on Postsecondary Education, which is currently overseeing the university.

Kentucky State, the state’s only public historically Black university, has remained under state oversight since last summer, when concerns about the school’s finances and lawsuits alleging misconduct by campus officials came to a head.

While KSU reported earlier in 2021 that it received positive results from it's annual independent financial audit, a state report, ordered by Beshear later found evidence of poor financial management by university leadership resulting in financial losses beginning in 2018-19.

The report also recommended that the institution receive $23 million to cover current budget shortfalls.

The version of the bill that cleared both chambers Wednesday also includes several conditions that would change how KSU operates. Senate President Pro Tem David Givens told lawmakers that the new requirements will enable to the university to get back on track.

“It’s vitally important that we see this institution shining again like we feel like it can,” he said.

If signed into law, the KSU Board of Regents would have the authority to fire any employee, including tenured employees, upon a 30-day notice. The board would also be required to suspend its search for a university president until April 15, 2023.

Another provision requires Kentucky's Council on Postsecondary Education to approve any KSU expenditure over $5,000 and orders the school to provide financial reports to the council. The measure also requires evaluation of departments and programs as well as a review of faculty and staff, including tenured faculty.

Earlier this week, Sen. Christian McDaniel, chair of the Senate Appropriations & Revenue committee, referred to the legislation as “kind of a last lifeline from the General Assembly."

“We have to see change. We have to see success,” he added. "We want to see success. We’re putting the taxpayers’ financial resources into that success.”

Acting President Clara Ross Stamps, in a statement, explained that the university was aware of the lawmaker's concerns about the school.

“Kentucky State University recognizes the concerns of the state legislature and supports its efforts, as well as efforts by the governor and the Council on Postsecondary Education,” Ross said. "Ultimately, we all share the same objective – ensuring KSU remains a vibrant university providing its diverse students with opportunities to reach their aspirational goals.

Hudspeth Blackburn is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

