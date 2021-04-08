Lawmakers approve option of lifetime concealed carry permit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers approved a bill Thursday that would let people purchase lifetime permits to carry a concealed firearm and also create a registry of people prohibited from carrying guns.

The House of Representatives voted 69-18 to grant final approval to the bill sponsored by Sen. Randy Price, R-Opelika. The measure now goes to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey who will decide whether to sign it into law

The proposal could do away with the need for gun carriers to regularly renew their permits, and it will bring some organization to the permit system, said Rep. Proncey Robertson, R-Mount Hope, who carried the bill in the House.

“It does create a lifetime carry option for those who would like to purchase one. And the third main thing it will do is create a prohibited firearms person registry," Robertson said.

The legislation comes after previous efforts to abolish the permit requirement failed under opposition from law enforcement officials.