Lawmakers asked to approve $3 million for old mine cleanup

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality then took over responsibility for the mine in a deal with the EPA. Asarco Mining Co. filed for bankruptcy in 2015 and agreed to pay the Department of Environmental Quality $1.7 million to take care of cleanup at the mine.

The agency's request on Friday includes a $1.5 million transfer to a fund to pay for ongoing remediation work.

The agency also requested about $560,000 for remedial work following the settlement of a lawsuit filed by the Idaho Conservation League that argued the state was allowing pollution from the mine to reach a nearby stream.

Officials say two cement plugs have been put in the mine to try to prevent water from coming out, but a contractor is now recommending a third plug following the March earthquake.

The area covers about 60 acres (24 hectares) that include a mine tunnel and tailings, both leaking toxic waste. The EPA says the site’s 1 million cubic yards (765,000 cubic meters) of black sand leftover from the defunct mine constitutes a health hazard because it is laced with lead, arsenic and zinc. Water from the mine area has an orange tint.

