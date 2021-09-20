Lawmakers: Atmosphere at Arizona Legislature more toxic now

Sen. Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, who chairs the Judiciary Committee, said threats are never appropriate, but he doesn’t think this year has solicited more than usual. Throughout his tenure, he has seen an ebb and flow, Petersen said. Some issues, such as the audit, draw more intensity from angry constituents.

“Unfortunately, I have seen that myself – I get plenty of choice messages,” Petersen said. “I don’t usually talk about them or broadcast them, but it’s something I’ve seen over the years.”

Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said that while he isn’t sure if there are more threats to elected officials than there used to be, there is a lot more “general nastiness.” He said this worries him because it could discourage good people from running for office. He blames the last two presidential elections, and how the losers responded to them, for the poisonous climate.

“In 2016, after Trump’s victory, you saw a lot of nastiness in general, just hatred from the left towards him and his movement,” Shope said. “You flash forward four years to 2020, you see basically the same thing going the opposite direction. I think it kind of starts from the top in that sense.”