Lawmakers begin passing budget bills; no deal with Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republicans who control Michigan's Senate on Tuesday began approving a $66.4 billion budget that would spend 5% more than in the current year, thanks to an influx of federal funding, but about $728 million less than what was proposed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Democrats voted against seven of nine bills, showing a legislative deal with the Democratic governor remained weeks or months away. The Legislature is required to pass 2021-22 spending bills by July 1, though the fiscal year will not start until Oct. 1.

The GOP-led House also began passing budget legislation Tuesday, including $9.5 billion in supplemental federal COVID-19 relief aid.

“We continue to stay focused on our families, on our small businesses and at the same time understanding that we do have a pandemic that we're still coming out of,” said Sen. Jim Stamas, a Midland Republican who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee. The Senate, he said, is in a “good spot to go into discussions with the House and/or the governor.”

One area of difference among the three sides is the funding of two new tuition-free programs for adults age 25 and older and frontline pandemic workers to attend community college. Whitmer wants $186 million to keep intact or expand Michigan Reconnect and Futures for Frontliners.