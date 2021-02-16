Lawmakers call for centralized state vaccine sign-up system

The finder displays all vaccination locations open to residents, but includes only appointment details for mass vaccination locations and some sites operated by local health departments.

———

UNSPENT COVID-19 FUNDS

Some lawmakers in Massachusetts are demanding to know why the administration of Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has not spent more than $1 billion in federal coronavirus stimulus funds.

“We need to stop sitting on money,” state Rep. Mike Connolly, D-Cambridge, told the Boston Herald. “He was sitting on money for several months while we engaged in a big debate (about) how to protect tenants from eviction.”

Many businesses are in desperate need of cash to stay viable, said state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen.

“The governor needs to start allocating these resources immediately — not in the future when it may be too late for small businesses presently on the verge of closure — but now, when they need it to survive,” she said.