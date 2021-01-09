Lawmakers complete work on bills to limit governor's power

House Speaker Pro Tem David Meade said the debate shouldn't be framed as having to choose between protecting lives or opening the economy.

“I truly believe that most people in this state fall right there in the middle of both of those — that we can do both," he said. "We can protect the economy of this state while doing it in a safe manner to protect the health of the people that we represent.”

Republican lawmakers also gave final passage Saturday to a measure stripping the governor's ability to temporarily reorganize executive branch cabinets, boards, agencies and commissions when the legislature is not in session. It would stop a long-running practice by governors.

McGarvey summed up the bills as another example of Republican lawmakers stripping powers from a constitutional office when it's held by a Democrat.

The governor has noted that some GOP-led states with more lax responses have been hit much harder by the coronavirus, resulting in much higher death tolls. Beshear's restrictions led to a series of court battles last year. Kentucky’s Supreme Court upheld the governor’s authority to issue coronavirus-related restrictions on businesses and individuals to try to contain the spread of COVID-19.

