Lawmakers considering many tax changes that Lamont opposes

Rep. Sean Scanlon, D-Guilford, co-chair of the Finance Revenue and Bonding Committee, said the committee leaders worked to hard to balance the competing interests.

“We tried to craft a package that both met the moment in terms of the needs that we see out there, that we hear about in our hearings, that we know in our districts and from the people that we represent, but also does not stifle the growth that Connecticut is experiencing right now, the good news we're experiencing," he said.

Last month, Moody’s Investor Services upgraded the state’s general obligation bond rating one notch, marking the first credit rating upgrade in two decades. Moody’s cited the state’s “significant budgetary reserves and good financial performance through the pandemic.” The state’s budget reserve fund is estimated to end the year with $3.7 billion.

Some Republicans said while they supported some parts of the wide-ranging package, they expressed dismay with the overall bill, predicting it will raise taxes by $3.2 billion over three years and reverse many of the budgetary reforms enacted four years ago in a bipartisan state budget that was passed.

“It’s like we forgot everything that we’ve done or promised to turn our state around and, in fact, are doubling down on bad practices,” said Rep. Laura Devlin, R-Fairfield.