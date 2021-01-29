Lawmakers considering plan to boost funding for nonprofits

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers are being asked to consider a new, five-year proposal to boost state funding for nonprofit social service agencies, many of which have seen both an uptick in clients and increased costs during the pandemic.

The plan calls for increasing state funding to these entities, which include everything from prison reentry programs to domestic violence shelters, by $461 million over the next five years.

A recent report from the Connecticut Community Nonprofit Alliance found that state funding to nonprofits has not kept pace with the rate of inflation and the entities have been underpaid by $461 million, said Gian-Carl Casa, the group's president and CEO. Additionally, he said, these agencies have faced numerous COVID-related costs, including hazardous duty pay for certain workers and facility renovations to help prevent the spread of infections.

“They had to do a lot just to keep people safe and provide services during this pandemic,” Casa said during a news conference on Friday.

Fernando Muniz, CEO of Community Solutions, an organization contracted by the state Department of Correction to run residential work release programs, estimates his COVID-related costs, including hazardous duty pay, have totaled $800,000. That's money not reimbursed by the state, he said.