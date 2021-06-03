Lawmakers could send “millionaire tax” question to voters

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers are expected to vote next week to send a proposed “millionaire tax” question to next year’s ballot.

Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ronald Mariano released a statement Thursday saying that the Legislature will hold a joint session Wednesday to vote on what supporters call the “Fair Share Amendment.”

“This will allow the measure to be placed on the ballot and put before the people for a vote. We stand with the residents of Massachusetts in exploring new ways to increase revenue for the state as we envision and invest in an equitable and hopeful future for the Commonwealth,” the two Democrats said in the joint statement.

The proposed 4% surtax on the portion of an individual’s annual income that exceeds $1 million would generate about $2 billion in revenue and be earmarked for investments in education and transportation, supporters said. The $1 million threshold would be adjusted each year to reflect cost-of-living increases.

In 2019, lawmakers moved the proposed constitutional amendment one step closer to the ballot by approving the measure by a 146-48 vote during a joint session of the Democratic-controlled Legislature.