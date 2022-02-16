 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Lawmakers debate bill to expand immigrant driver's licenses

  • 0

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts House began debate Wednesday on a bill that would allow immigrants in the country illegally to obtain state driver’s licenses.

If passed into law, Massachusetts would join 16 other states and the District of Columbia which already have similar laws.

The bill would require individuals provide documentation to obtain a license including proof of their identity, residency in the state and date of birth. The new rules would apply to those who do not have proof they are in the country legally, including those not eligible for a Social Security number.

Those seeking a license must present at least two documents. The first must be either a valid unexpired foreign passport or a valid unexpired consular identification.

A second kind of identification could include an unexpired driver’s license from any US state or territory, a birth certificate, a valid unexpired foreign national identification card or foreign driver’s license, or a marriage certificate issued in Massachusetts.

People are also reading…

At least one document must contain a photograph.

The bill also states that immigrants eligible for the driver's licenses would not be registered to vote as a result.

Under the legislation, the Registry of Motor Vehicles would be required to come up with regulations about what specific kinds of documentation are acceptable.

The licenses would not become available until July 1, 2023.

Immigration activists have long lobbied for the measure, saying it will help improve public safety — including for those who already have driver's licenses — by requiring immigrants demonstrate they can properly operate a car and that they obtain the needed insurance in the event of an accident.

The bill has also won support from many of the state’s sheriffs and district attorneys and the Massachusetts Major City Chiefs of Police.

Critics of the measure have argued that driver’s licenses are a privilege that should not be offered to those not in the country legally.

“The bill may look simple, but the issue, as we know, is complicated,” said Democratic state Rep. William Straus, co-chair of the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Transportation during the debate.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has expressed opposition to similar efforts in the past. An aide to Baker has said he supports existing state laws that allow those in the country legally to obtain drivers licenses.

Supporters are hoping the bill passes by the two-thirds majority in the Democratic-controlled House needed to override a potential veto by Baker.

If approved, the bill would still have to be approved by the Massachusetts Senate, also controlled by Democrats, before heading to Baker. Senate Democrats are also hoping for a two-thirds majority vote.

The formal legislative session ends July 31.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden had zeroed in on a pair of finalists for his first Supreme Court pick when there were rumors last year that Justice Stephen Breyer would retire. But since the upcoming retirement was announced late last month, it has come with the rise of a third candidate, one with ready-made bipartisan support that has complicated the decision.

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — In a grim backdrop to intense diplomacy aimed at preventing war between Russia and Ukraine, thousands of troops sent by Moscow to Belarus engaged in military drills. Convoys of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems rumbled along snow-covered roads as part of the maneuvers.

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA has a secret, undisclosed data repository that includes information collected about Americans, two Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee said. While neither the agency nor lawmakers would disclose specifics about the data, the senators alleged the CIA had long hidden details about the program from the public and Congress.

Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden told Russia’s Vladimir Putin that invading Ukraine would cause “widespread human suffering” and that the West was committed to diplomacy to end the crisis but “equally prepared for other scenarios,” the White House said Saturday. It offered no suggestion that the hourlong call diminished the threat of an imminent war in Europe.

US hasn't verified Russian pullback of troops near Ukraine

US hasn't verified Russian pullback of troops near Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that he welcomed a security dialogue with the West, and his military reported pulling back some of its troops near Ukraine. But U.S. President Joe Biden said the U.S. had not verified Russia’s claim and that an invasion was still a distinct possibility.

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know as diplomacy steps up

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know as diplomacy steps up

BERLIN (AP) — Diplomatic efforts to head off what U.S. officials have warned could be an imminent Russian attack on Ukraine entered a new round on Monday. Russia's top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin to continue talks and Germany's chancellor met the Ukrainian president.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ancient crocodile's last meal may have been a dinosaur

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News