Lawmakers discuss policy violations by utility regulators

Johnson, who is now vice chair of the commission, did not participate in the audit committee meeting.

Republican Sen. Jason Ellsworth told Brown that “on both sides of the aisle we're very highly disappointed,” with the previous actions of the PSC. The committee decided to have the agency come back before them in October to report on its progress in addressing the issues raised in the audit.

Democratic Sen. Mary McNally asked if any commissioners had offered to reimburse the agency for the unapproved or upgraded travel.

No, Brown said, he was told the purpose of the travel was appropriate. However, he suggested the committee could write a letter to Johnson and ask him for an explanation.

Brown said staff morale was low when he arrived at the PSC and he apologized to the staff for the culture of the agency over the past several years.

The PSC plans to hire an executive director to oversee all internal administrative matters in response to the audit, Brown said.