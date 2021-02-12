Lawmakers don't extend disaster order, ask Dunleavy for help

Thirty-five of the House's 40 members have signed letters to Dunleavy supporting a new 30-day declaration. One letter, earlier this week, was signed by 20 House members who have been part of a bipartisan coalition, including Stutes.

The other letter, sent Friday, was signed by 15 of the remaining 20 House Republicans.

The Legislature has been in session since Jan. 19.

Micciche told reporters he considered it unlikely someone would sue “considering the unprecedented nature of what's at risk for Alaskans.”

In a floor speech, he pleaded with lawmakers to support the Senate resolution.

“I implore you to consider us sending a formal message to the governor, to please, declare a short-term, new health declaration while it gives the Senate the time to determine what we need in the future in legislation to hopefully get off this emergency declaration track," he said.

Wallace, in a separate memo requested by Begich, dated Thursday, said while nothing in the Alaska Disaster Act explicitly prohibits the governor from issuing successive states of emergency, doing so “infringes on the legislature's exclusive power to extend a disaster emergency.”