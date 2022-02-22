 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Lawmakers don't want Kansas to stop electing county sheriffs

  • Updated
  • 0

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Many Kansas legislators want to make sure that counties don't change the longstanding tradition of electing sheriffs by enshrining the policy in the state constitution.

The Republican-controlled state House gave first-round approval Tuesday to a proposal to add language to the Kansas Constitution's short article on county government to ensure that sheriffs are elected to four-year terms. The article now says only that the Legislature will create county offices “as may be necessary."

Counties have been electing sheriffs since 1857, four years before Kansas was admitted to the Union, and all but one of the state's 105 counties still do. However, a commission created by state law for Johnson County, Kansas' most populous county, reviewed a proposal to make the sheriff there appointed before deciding last month against any major changes to county government.

People are also reading…

“The idea is that you have an individual who answers to the people directly,” said Rep. Eric Smith, a Burlington Republican and Coffey County undersheriff. “This is really important when you're talking about a sheriff, who carries quite a bit of power in these counties.”

Legislators currently can change how sheriffs and other county officials are selected by passing a law by simple majorities in the House and Senate, if the governor also approves. Changing the state constitution would require the approval of two-thirds majorities in both chambers and a simple majority of voters in a statewide election.

House members expected to take a final vote Wednesday on the sheriffs proposal, which appears to have bipartisan support. If the GOP-controlled Senate also approves the measure, it would go on the ballot in November.

The Kansas Sheriffs Association backs the proposal, and about a dozen uniformed sheriffs or deputies watched the House's debate.

“As long as there's always a sheriff in each county, we believe that the people are more — better — represented in public safety,” Sheriff Cole Presley, of Graham County in northwestern Kansas, said afterward.

Only Riley County, in northeastern Kansas, doesn't have an elected sheriff. Voters there consolidated the sheriff's department with the Manhattan and Ogden city police departments in 1974, and the combined department's director answers to a board led by local officials.

The proposed amendment would allow Riley County to continue that system, but if voters decided to return to an elected sheriff, the switch would be “irrevocable.”

“Each of our counties is unique and should be able to form their law enforcement according to their individual needs,” said Republican Rep. Michael Dodson, of Manhattan.

Had the Johnson County review commission pushed for the sheriff there to be appointed, county voters would have decided the issue.

“We are taking that decision away from our county voters,” Democratic Rep. JoElla Hoye, of Lenexa, said of the proposed constitutional change, which she opposes.

Follow John Hanna on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden: Russian threat to invade Ukraine still 'very high'

Biden: Russian threat to invade Ukraine still 'very high'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Fears of a new war in Europe resurged Thursday as U.S. President Joe Biden warned that Russia could invade Ukraine within days, and violence spiked in a long-running standoff in eastern Ukraine that some worried could provide the spark for wider conflict.

Biden orders release of Trump White House logs to Congress

Biden orders release of Trump White House logs to Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ordering the release of Trump White House visitor logs to the House committee investigating the riot of Jan. 6, 2021, once more rejecting former President Donald Trump's claims of executive privilege.

Harris acknowledges 'real possibility of war' in Europe

Harris acknowledges 'real possibility of war' in Europe

MUNICH (AP) — Acknowledging “the real possibility of war,” Vice President Kamala Harris wrapped up a weekend of outreach to European allies with a push to bolster the West’s resolve in confronting Moscow with crippling sanctions as increasingly dire signs suggest Russia's Vladimir Putin plans to order an invasion of Ukraine.

EXPLAINER: Why half of Guantanamo's prisoners could get out

EXPLAINER: Why half of Guantanamo's prisoners could get out

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has been quietly laying the groundwork to release prisoners from the Guantanamo Bay detention center and at least move closer to being able to shut it down. A review board that includes military and intelligence officials has now determined more than half of the 39 men held indefinitely without charge at the U.S. base in Cuba can now be safely released to their homelands or sent to another country. Decisions about several of these prisoners, including some denied under previous reviews, have come in recent weeks as the administration faced criticism from human rights groups for not doing more to close Guantanamo, releasing only a single prisoner over the past year.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

MOSCOW (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, facing a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed rebels and increasingly dire warnings that Russia plans to invade, on Saturday called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him and seek resolution to the crisis.

US official: Russia adds 7K more troops near Ukraine border

US official: Russia adds 7K more troops near Ukraine border

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians defied pressure from Moscow with a national show of flag-waving unity Wednesday, while the U.S. warned that Russia had added as many as 7,000 troops near Ukraine’s borders despite Kremlin declarations that forces were being pulled back from the region.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainians vow to fight for their country

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News