Lawmakers exert influence in deciding uses for pandemic aid

Democratic Sen. Reginald Thomas said the provision would tie the governor's hands.

“Once this session ends, then we're done unless we're called back into session by the governor,” he said. “But the needs of this state go forward.”

Beshear said he hopes an agreement can be reached on how to spend at least significant amounts of the federal money before the session ends. Investments in school construction, broadband expansion and water and sewer projects would create thousands of jobs, he said.

“That is exactly what the doctor ordered in making sure that our recession is short, that our people get to work and that we jump-start our economy,” the governor said this week.

Lawmakers were already in budget negotiations when they found out about the scope of the federal aid. They say they’re awaiting guidance on how they can use the federal money.

Beshear and Republican Senate President Robert Stivers have struck similar tones in discussing overall strategy in investing the money.

“We need to think big and we need to think bold,” Stivers said.