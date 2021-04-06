Lawmakers expected to OK pot bill, but more changes promised

Connecticut lawmakers on Tuesday were expected to advance Gov. Ned Lamont's proposal to legalize recreational marijuana, with legislative leaders cautioning that additional changes will likely be made to the legislation in the coming weeks.

“This conversation is far, far from over,” said Sen. Gary Winfield, D-New Haven, co-chairman of the General Assembly's Judiciary Committee.

His counterpart, Rep. Steve Stafstrom, D-Bridgeport, the other committee co-chairman, said some changes were made since the February public hearing on the Democratic governor's proposal, which drew criticism from both supporters of legalization and opponents. But he acknowledged more work is needed.

“I believe the bill before us is further along and takes into account some of the concerns and criticisms of the bill we heard during the public hearing on licensing, equity and revenue,” he said. “But certainly there is more work to be done as this bill moves hopefully towards final passage in both chambers of the legislature both before the first week of June."

The final vote tally was expected late Tuesday afternoon.