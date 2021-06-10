 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lawmakers eye final steps to end declaration, extend waivers
0 Comments
AP

Lawmakers eye final steps to end declaration, extend waivers

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Legislature planned to return to session on Thursday to vote both to end Gov. Tom Wolf's pandemic disaster emergency declaration and to extend hundreds of regulatory waivers his administration approved over the last 15 months.

A bill to extend the regulatory waivers would keep the regulations suspended until Sept. 30, unless Wolf's administration ends the waivers sooner.

The waivers go back to March 2020, when Wolf, a Democrat, first issued an disaster emergency declaration at the beginning of the pandemic. They cover a wide swath of government requirements, including on licensing, inspections and training, and Wolf had warned lawmakers that ending them immediately could hurt the state's recovery.

Numerous health care licensing regulations were waived to ensure that hospitals could find qualified medical staff more easily as they stretched thin to handle an influx of COVID-positive patients and a wave of demand to administer vaccines.

Separately, Republicans in the House and Senate also plan to pass a resolution to end Wolf's disaster emergency declaration, carrying out what they see as the new powers given to them by voters in last month’s statewide referendum.

Legislative officials say the end of the declaration must wait until Wolf's administration certifies the results of the referendum, possibly as early as Friday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

All The Winners From The 2021 CMT Music Awards

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Alaska governor urges lawmakers to act on dividend plan
National Politics

Alaska governor urges lawmakers to act on dividend plan

  • Updated

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Monday urged lawmakers to act on his proposal to place in the state constitution a new formula for the annual check residents receive from Alaska’s oil-wealth fund as the current special legislative session slumped along.

US identifies 3,900 children separated at border under Trump
National

US identifies 3,900 children separated at border under Trump

  • Updated

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration said Tuesday that it has identified more than 3,900 children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border under former President Donald Trump's “zero-tolerance” policy on illegal crossings, providing one of the more detailed accounts of a chapter in U.S. immigration history that drew widespread condemnation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News