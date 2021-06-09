Lawmakers eye more exemptions to target "abuse'" of FOIA

Goldstein told lawmakers that the attorney general’s office conducted a 50-state review of FOIA laws to propose language addressing “real scenarios of abuse towards public employees or in situations where the good intentions of FOIA are intentionally turned into a weapon to unduly waste government resources.”

Examples of such abuse include a person filing requests for identical records on a weekly basis for several months, or records requesters focusing on specific state employees and using FOIA information “in an effort to harass or stalk” a public employee.

Committee chair and chief bill sponsor Sen. Kyle Evans Gay said the abusive practices “represent a very, very small number” of records requesters, but that it was important to address the issue to increase the integrity of the FOIA process.

“I know that folks are concerned about certain language and what those definitions might mean,” said Gay, who noted that there had been “robust discussions” about the “unduly burdensome” language.

In response to those concerns, Gay introduced an amendment to her bill that requires a public body to provide a “summary of the facts” for denying a FOIA request because it is considered unreasonable or abusive.