Lawmakers eye special session on mandatory COVID-19 vaccines

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican state senators plan to meet this week to discuss the possibility of a special session after three large health care providers announced policies requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccinations, the top Senate Republican said Monday.

Senate Pro Tempore Chuck Winder said Republican senators will meet online Friday morning amid growing calls for a special session on employers requiring coronavirus vaccines.

Winder said he hopes to “find out where everyone is at and what their level of interest is in coming back. At this stage, I don't really have a good feeling on it. I want to make sure we don't take away from the contract rights of health care providers. There are always two sides to every story.”

The House never fully adjourned earlier this year under a plan to allow Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke to simply call lawmakers back to the Statehouse in Boise without needing Republican Gov. Brad Little's OK.

Typically, only governors can call special sessions. Little's spokeswoman, Marissa Morrison, said Little has received no formal requests for a special session.