Lawmakers face more budget work even as plan nears passage

“It’s going to have a lot of reserve cash left in it, because we prefer ... to use the federal dollars, once we find out what it can be used for, instead of our state dollars,” Stivers said.

That could free up state money to spend elsewhere, the Senate leader said. He noted that lawmakers were talking about putting hundreds of millions of state funds into broadband expansion, but then found out that part of the federal aid can be used for that purpose.

Lawmakers only found out about the scope of the federal aid as they were in budget negotiations. Stivers said multiple state budgets might pass this year as lawmakers discuss how to spend the money.

An undercurrent of the friction between Beshear and Republican leaders may be the question of who decides how the federal money is spent. Republican lawmakers added a provision to the budget bill giving them “express authority” over how the federal money is spent. But Beshear and Stivers struck similar tones in discussing overall strategy in investing the money, and discussions between the governor and lawmakers are ongoing.

“We need to think big and we need to think bold,” Stivers said in a Senate speech Monday.