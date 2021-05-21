Lawmakers focus on justice reform, guns as session wanes

She also has a proposal to decriminalize traffic violations and make them civil offenses. Under current law, minor traffic violations are criminal misdemeanors and people who don't show up to their court dates or don't pay the fines can face jail time and the issues that come with having a criminal record. Supporters cited a University of Nevada, Las Vegas study that found Black and Latino drivers, as well as drivers from low income zip codes in Clark County, were more likely to be issued warrants for traffic violations. The proposal passed through the Assembly on Thursday amid opposition from municipalities that rely partially on the fines to underwrite part of their budgets. It now heads to the Senate.