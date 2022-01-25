 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Lawmakers give first approvals to pandemic relief spending

  • 0

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers on Tuesday advanced a plan to use $771 million in pandemic relief funds on a mix of broadband expansion, water and sewer projects and health care reimbursements.

The Alabama House of Representatives and the Alabama Senate approved the bills with only one dissenting vote in each chamber. The bills now move to the other respective chamber for final approval.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey called lawmakers into special session on how to spend the $580 million remaining from the state’s first $1.1 billion installment, as well as $191 million allocated through the America Rescue Plan’s Capital Projects Fund.

The proposed spending plan would use almost 36% of the money, about $276 million on broadband expansion. It would also use about $225 million on water and sewer projects and provide $146 million, to health care providers, including hospitals and nursing homes.

The proposal so far has broad support from Republicans and Democrats. But it comes after Alabama faced criticism last year for using $400 million for prison construction.

People are also reading…

The massive $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan is providing aid to state and local governments to shore up finances, pay pandemic-related costs and invest in longer-term projects to strengthen communities.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'

McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is drawing criticism for comments he made shortly before the GOP blocked a federal elections bill, when he said that “African American” voters cast ballots at similar rates to “Americans.”

CIA: Most 'Havana syndrome' cases not linked to US adversary

CIA: Most 'Havana syndrome' cases not linked to US adversary

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA believes it is unlikely that Russia or another foreign adversary has used microwaves or other forms of directed energy to attack the hundreds of American officials who attribute symptoms associated with brain injuries to what's come to be known as “Havana syndrome."

Russia says it will take nothing less but NATO expansion ban

Russia says it will take nothing less but NATO expansion ban

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia maintained a tough posture Wednesday amid the tensions over its troop buildup near Ukraine, with a top diplomat warning that Moscow will accept nothing less but “watertight” U.S. guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine.

Russia announces sweeping naval drills amid Ukraine tensions

Russia announces sweeping naval drills amid Ukraine tensions

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Thursday announced sweeping naval drills in several parts of the world this month, and claimed the West is plotting “provocations” in neighboring Ukraine where the Kremlin has been accused of planning aggressive military action.

Voting bill collapses, Democrats unable to change filibuster

Voting bill collapses, Democrats unable to change filibuster

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital to protecting democracy collapsed late Wednesday when two senators refused to join their own party in changing Senate rules to overcome a Republican filibuster after a raw, emotional debate.

Watch Now: Related Video

Western US monarch butterfly numbers grow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News