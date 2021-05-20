Lawmakers grill South Carolina's juvenile prisons director

Democratic Sen. Mia McLeod said that until recently, she had a relative working as a teacher at the agency, referencing a gang fight that involved an entire classroom full of kids and led to one teacher getting injured. She wanted to know what Pough's plans were to change agency culture.

He admitted that the agency needs staffers to learn de-escalation skills and other tools to use in such incidents.

"We have to do a better job of educating staff, and just because it doesn't appear that something is not being done, doesn't mean it's not being done,” Pough said.

Last year, federal investigators found the agency was violating the civil rights of incarcerated youths, from failing to train staff to using “punitive, prolonged” isolation units that left youths confined to small, dark cells for 23 hours a day.

The U.S. Department of Justice then ordered juvenile prison officials to begin making changes in less than two months or face a lawsuit. At the time, Pough promised to improve facility conditions, though he noted those problems had been present since before he took charge.