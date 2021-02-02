Lawmakers hear plan to reconnect historic Black neighborhood

Rep. Ruth Richardson of Mendota Heights, a Democrat who was born and raised in St. Paul, testified in favor of the proposal. She said the Rondo community thrived in the face of overt discrimination and that the interstate “stands as a monument to the impacts of systemic racism.” Richardson said that in order to undo intentionally discriminatory policies of the state's past, lawmakers must consider those who are discriminated against when considering new policies, like the land bridge.

“While we cannot change the past, we as legislators do have an opportunity to focus on building a transportation system that is going to promote health, equity and access for all,” Richardson testified.

The proposal, spearheaded by Anderson and nonprofit Reconnect Rondo, would construct 12 to 21 acres of land on top of the highway that would reconnect the two sides of the old neighborhood. Proponents estimate the new land would host more than 500 new housing units and retail space that would bring hundreds of permanent jobs, in addition to nearly 1,000 jobs to construct the lid.