Lawmakers hurtle toward end of session, key bills unresolved

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A proposal to create a state-based public health insurance option has yet to be heard by the state Assembly. A plan to move up Nevada's presidential primary to make it the first in the nation has yet to be heard by the state Senate.

And a long-rumored measure to reform Nevada’s mining tax structure has yet to surface.

Legislators jettisoned other proposals to limit the use of gas-powered appliances and repeal the death penalty weeks ago, saying there wasn’t enough time to consider them.

Now, they're hoping to speed the passage of priority bills in the final full week of the session. The Legislature is scheduled to adjourn on Monday and, to remain under consideration, most bills had to clear either the Senate or the Assembly weeks ago.

Here are several priority proposals that remained up in the air as of Wednesday:

UNEMPLOYMENT SYSTEM UPDATE