Lawmakers in Olympia on verge of major policing overhaul

The police reform legislation has been pushed mainly by Democrats, with strong bipartisan support for some of the measures, following last year’s outcry over the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and other people of color killed by police. Pressure from community activists, including Black Lives Matter-Seattle King County and the Washington Coalition for Police Accountability, has generated the momentum for an overhaul that goes beyond longstanding talk of reform, while police unions and law enforcement organizations have also recognized a need for some of the changes.

“Law enforcement agencies and communities have been engaged in this so-called reform process for decades, and we are dying at an exponential rate at the hands of law enforcement,” said Sakara Remmu, lead advocacy strategist with the Washington Black Lives Matter Alliance. “The people demand a higher level of public safety, a higher level of police accountability and a higher level of transparency.”

In Tacoma, the police killing of Manuel Ellis last year as he repeatedly told them he couldn’t breathe outraged many, even more so after it became clear that the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office conducted a botched review of the killing without disclosing that one of its deputies had been involved – in clear violation of Initiative 940, which was supposed to guarantee independent investigations.