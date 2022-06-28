Lawmakers look into $1.8 million cost overrun by AG's office

Former President Donald Trump fought security officials for control of the presidential SUV as he struggled to get to the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, a key former White House aide has told House investigators. That was even after he had been told that some of his supporters were armed. Trump said that the protesters were “not here to hurt me,” recalled Cassidy Hutchinson, testifying before the House panel investigating the insurrection. Told by security officials that it wasn’t safe to go to the Capitol after he addressed his supporters, Trump lunged toward the steering wheel of the armored vehicle, she said.