Lawmakers look to extend waivers under disaster declaration

The bill passed on party lines, 29-20, and headed to the Republican-controlled state House of Representatives.

If it passes there, it will be met with a veto by Wolf, whose office said the limitations on a health secretary’s powers would “undermine any attempt to protect public health in any circumstance.”

It could end up as just the latest vetoed bill in a long-running fight between Republican lawmakers and Wolf over the governor’s expansive use of authority during the coronavirus pandemic.

Those pandemic restrictions have largely expired, except for a mask-wearing mandate for the unvaccinated that tracks federal guidance, until June 28 or 70% of adults are vaccinated, whichever is first.

Ending the disaster declaration would not end the mask-wearing mandate because it rests on public health law, the governor's office said.

The bill would strip a state health secretary of power to order people who haven’t tested positive for a disease to obey travel restrictions, wear masks, undertake certain hygienic practices or isolate at home.

The bill’s prohibition on vaccine passports applies to state agencies, counties, municipalities, school districts and universities that receive state aid.