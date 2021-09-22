Lawmakers OK $55B budget bills; $7.5B in virus relief left

“In the months ahead, we will continue to take advantage of the opportunity to make additional one-time investments that will strengthen Michigan for years to come,” said House Appropriations Committee Chairman Thomas Albert, a Lowell Republican.

GOP legislators included provisions in the budget designed to restrict state and municipal coronavirus vaccine requirements — including for government employees — ban vaccine passports and to prohibit school masking mandates that have been ordered by county health departments. President Joe Biden plans to require vaccinations for employers with at least 100 workers, which could affect state and municipal employees regardless.

Whitmer, who has said she does not plan to mandate the vaccine, is expected to strike the anti-mask language. Republicans said there is an agreement on at least some of the provision related to vaccines.

“Government funds cannot be used to create or support a vaccine passport, and it ensures that government employees are afforded vaccine exemptions. Additionally, college students must be given vaccine exemptions or given reasonable accommodations," Albert said.