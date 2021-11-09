 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Lawmakers OK ban on FOIA-avoidant apps for state employees

  • Updated
  • 0

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan House on Tuesday approved a ban on the use of messaging apps or other software on state employees’ work-issued electronic devices if the technology would prevent communications from being subject to public record requests.

The bill will now go to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk for approval.

Bill sponsor Rep. Steve Johnson has said that Michigan State Police officers' use of an app that erases records of outgoing messages prompted the bill. The Republican lawmaker said the use of such an app interferes with the ability to complete a Freedom Of Information Act request.

The Detroit Free Press reported on the use of an app called Signal by some State Police officers in January. The department required any officers with “non-standard communications” apps to remove them by Feb. 10.

Michigan has a history of poorly rated transparency and accountability in government, ranking the worst in the country in The Center of Public Integrity's national investigation in 2015.

People are also reading…

House Speaker Jason Wentworth has said when he started the role one of his focuses would be improving public trust in the government and governmental agencies.

Michigan is among few states that exempt the governor and Legislature from FOIA. Bills making their way through the legislature aim to change that.

Johnson mentioned in his testimony on the bill during a Senate Oversight Committee meeting in September that though his bill wouldn't currently ban FOIA-avoiding apps from legislators work devices, he hopes that the Legislature will soon be subject to FOIA.

———

Anna Liz Nichols is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden vaccine mandates face first test with federal workers

Biden vaccine mandates face first test with federal workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is pushing forward with a massive plan to require millions of private sector employees to get vaccinated by early next year. But first, he has to make sure workers in his own federal government get the shot.

Murphy ekes out win in NJ, GOP's Youngkin upsets in Virginia

Murphy ekes out win in NJ, GOP's Youngkin upsets in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey narrowly won reelection in his reliably blue state while a Republican political newcomer delivered a stunning upset in the Virginia governor’s race, sending a warning Wednesday to Democrats that their grip on power in Washington may be in peril.

Watch Now: Related Video

Witness: Rittenhouse was 'pale' after shootings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News