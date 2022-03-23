Lawmakers OK bill aimed at reversing high child abuse rates

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers took aim Wednesday at reversing the state's chronically high rates for child abuse and neglect, passing a sweeping measure to bolster prevention and oversight efforts.

The bill won 94-0 final passage in the House, sending the measure to Gov. Andy Beshear.

Child welfare advocates said the legislation advances efforts to confront the Bluegrass State's persistently high national standing for its rate of child abuse and neglect.

“This legislation is a necessary next step in Kentucky’s efforts to fundamentally strengthen and reform the child welfare system to best serve children,” said Terry Brooks, executive director of Kentucky Youth Advocates.

Lawmakers also advanced a bill intended to overcome the state's nursing shortage by boosting enrollment in nursing schools and luring out-of-state nurses into the state’s workforce. The House passed the measure 93-1. The bill returns to the Senate, which will consider House changes.

Other bills that won House passage would toughen drunken driving law and require school districts to establish a policy for Kentucky students to silently pray, meditate or reflect in class. Those measures still need Senate action.

The flurry of action comes as lawmakers head into the crucial home stretch of their 60-day session. Wednesday was the 54th day of the session.

