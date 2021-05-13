 Skip to main content
Lawmakers OK COVID-19 spending bills; budget chief concerned
AP

Lawmakers OK COVID-19 spending bills; budget chief concerned

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan legislators on Thursday approved mid-year spending bills, including billions of federal coronavirus relief to boost pay for frontline government workers, incentivize unemployed people to return to work and upgrade infrastructure.

Under a $3.3 billion plan sent to the Senate by the Republican-led House on a 65-42 vote, some of the U.S. funding would go toward payroll costs and free up state dollars to pay the state's million Flint water crisis settlement — instead of borrowing — and partially replenish an unemployment benefits fund targeted by fraudsters. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration questioned some elements, saying federal guidance clearly states that COVID-19 funds cannot be used to pay down debt, bolster reserves and finance legal settlements.

“The House bill is very concerning,” said state budget director Dave Massaron.

The House tied state spending on road debt and federally funded hazard pay to a bill that would limit the governor's power to shift money within departments, which she did during a 2019 budget impasse. House Republicans had linked federal child care funding to the measure earlier in the week.

The GOP-controlled Senate, meanwhile, unanimously shipped the House a $446 million supplemental budget bill that would allocate federal emergency rental assistance and other aid that Congress and then-President Donald Trump enacted in December.

An overall deal among the House, Senate and governor remained a ways off.

