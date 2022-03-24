 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Lawmakers pass bill aimed at teaching American principles

Kentucky Education

FILE - Kentucky Sen. Max Wise listens to a speak during the opening day of the Kentucky State Legislature special session in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Kentucky lawmakers gave final passage Thursday to a bill designating a set of historical documents and speeches to incorporate into classroom work — a response to the national debate over critical race theory. GOP Sen. Max Wise said the documents show the “good and bad” of U.S. history. Incorporating them into classroom work reinforces “the American principles" students should be learning, he said.

 Timothy D. Easley - freelancer, FR43398 AP

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers gave final passage Thursday to a bill designating a set of historical documents and speeches to incorporate into classroom work — a response to the national debate over critical race theory.

The sweeping education measure also would shift principal hiring and curriculum setting authority to superintendents and away from school-based decision-making councils.

The Republican-run Senate voted 21-15 to send the legislation to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

House lawmakers inserted the hotly debate civics instruction provisions into what had been a school governance measure designated as a top priority by the Senate.

Most of the final debate Thursday revolved around the additions to the measure.

Supporters said the two dozen historical documents and speeches listed in the legislation would offer a strong foundation for social studies work by Kentucky's middle and high school students. Opponents of those provisions to the bill called them an overreach by the legislature.

“It sets a bad precedent to establish a list of these documents in statute — documents that some of us agree with and some of us don’t," Republican Sen. Whitney Westerfield said.

GOP Sen. Max Wise said the documents show the “good and bad” of U.S. history. Incorporating them into classroom work reinforces “the American principles" students should be learning, he said.

“There is nothing in this that will tell a teacher you cannot teach on a certain subject matter,” Wise said.

