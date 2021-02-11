Lawmakers plan bill to stop immigrant data sharing with ICE

DENVER (AP) — Two Democratic lawmakers in Colorado said Thursday they will introduce a bill to establish guidelines on how the state can share personal information with federal agencies after emails showed workers at the Division of Motor Vehicles provided data to immigration authorities.

The proposal by state Sen. Julie Gonzales and Rep. Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez came after an immigrant rights group obtained emails through an open records request that they say shows improper communication between DMV employees and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The emails included requests from ICE agents for identifying information on applicants for driver's licenses under a law that allows individuals who cannot demonstrate lawful presence in the U.S. to apply for a license, according to the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition.

Other emails showed that staff within the DMV fraud investigations unit contacted ICE to identify people and their immigration status.

The emails were “inappropriate and unprofessional” and the employees involved were counseled and given training to address their actions, said Meghan Tanis, a spokeswoman for the Colorado Department of Revenue and the Division of Motor Vehicles.