Lawmakers plan review of Louisiana's voting machine search

Hewitt doesn't seem interested in retreading those national debates in Louisiana's upcoming legislative hearing.

“I don’t want to turn it into a circus, where there’s just a bunch of finger-pointing or false allegations that could try to influence the bid. I want the hearing to be more focused on the process and what’s our role and how are we going to evaluation the machines," she said. “I’m not as interested in hearing allegations in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin or Michigan because I don’t know what’s fact or what’s fiction.”

Still, a Republican Party official in Louisiana, Lenar Whitney, slammed Dominion at the party governing body’s recent meeting and raised concerns about the company possibly being considered for a new contract. Meanwhile, some GOP lawmakers have indicated they want to discuss Dominion's performance.

Rep. John Stefanski, the Crowley Republican who leads the House and Governmental Affairs Committee, would not speculate about what topics may surface at the voting machine hearing. But he added: "In Louisiana, I don't think you've seen the allegations other states have had. So, I think our conversation is different.”